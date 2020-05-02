CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 1,500 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

