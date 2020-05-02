CX Institutional Purchases 6,863 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CX Institutional lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 390.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

