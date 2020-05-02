CX Institutional Purchases 1,978 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CX Institutional lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Electric were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after buying an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

