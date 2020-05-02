CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $51.85 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

