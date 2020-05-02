CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

