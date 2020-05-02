CX Institutional Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Facebook were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

