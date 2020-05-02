CX Institutional Has $83,000 Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,015,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

