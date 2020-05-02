CX Institutional Has $40,000 Stock Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Carnival were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Carnival by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

