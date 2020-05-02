CX Institutional Has $26,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,121.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000.

MUB stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

