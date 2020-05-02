CX Institutional Buys 907 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 147.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boeing were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

NYSE BA opened at $133.37 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average of $286.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.