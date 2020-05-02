CX Institutional Buys 130 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $282.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average is $240.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

