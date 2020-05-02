CX Institutional Boosts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 274.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.