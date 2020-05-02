Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.