Cwm LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,752,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 426,904 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,624,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 419,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

