Cwm LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,142,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 121,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKF opened at $96.38 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $107.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

