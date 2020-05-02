Cwm LLC Sells 449 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

