Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $286.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 495.95% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

