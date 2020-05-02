Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Safety Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

SAFT stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,562 shares of company stock worth $2,651,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.