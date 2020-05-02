Cwm LLC Purchases 8,892 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 417.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

