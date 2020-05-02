Cwm LLC Purchases 3,975 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $2,912,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Brady by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Brady by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 359,819 shares in the company, valued at $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.