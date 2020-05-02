Cwm LLC Purchases 1,493 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,042,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 554.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,463,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $135.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.94. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

