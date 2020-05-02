Cwm LLC Purchases 11,054 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 278.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

O opened at $51.79 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

