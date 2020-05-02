Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

