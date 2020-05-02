Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $162,969.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

