Cwm LLC Has $990,000 Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 811,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,001.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $34.55 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.03.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

