Cwm LLC Has $962,000 Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 3,903.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sony by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 500,245 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,631,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sony by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after buying an additional 183,015 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sony by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 168,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Sony by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,500,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,054,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

NYSE:SNE opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.20. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $73.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.