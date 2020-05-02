Cwm LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,257,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,481,000 after buying an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,146,000 after buying an additional 2,371,069 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,091,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,017,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,269,000 after buying an additional 531,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $70,212,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. BidaskClub lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

