Cwm LLC Has $894,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Investments boosted its position in salesforce.com by 100.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total value of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $1,845,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.