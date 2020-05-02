Cwm LLC Has $683,000 Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth $53,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 726 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $147,958.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $452,154 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNF opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

