Cwm LLC Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,005 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 206,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

