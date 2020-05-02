Cwm LLC Buys 6,551 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 272.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $97.33 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.91.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

