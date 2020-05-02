Cwm LLC Buys 3,626 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 67.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Otter Tail from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

