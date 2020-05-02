Cwm LLC Buys 2,670 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McGrath RentCorp worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $12,807,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGRC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

