Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NJR opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.