Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,996,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

