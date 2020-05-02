Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

