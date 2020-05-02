Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

CTAS stock opened at $211.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.03. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

