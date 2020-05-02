Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in State Street by 8.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 40,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in State Street by 57.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in State Street by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in State Street by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

