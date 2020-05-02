Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $110.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $72.03 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.