Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,246,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.