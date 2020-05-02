Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.