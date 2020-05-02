Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $432,646,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 971.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

