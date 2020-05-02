Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $548,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. DZ Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

