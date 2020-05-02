Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $37.78 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,622 shares of company stock worth $6,837,684. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

INTC opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

