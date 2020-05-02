Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 533,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $36.49 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

