Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI opened at $138.83 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average of $163.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cfra increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.