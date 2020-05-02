Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in KLA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after acquiring an additional 65,156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $150.27 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

