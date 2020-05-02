Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,644,000 after buying an additional 563,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

