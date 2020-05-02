Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 4,453 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.56.

NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.89. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

