Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

